Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

