Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

