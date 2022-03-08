Zacks: Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

