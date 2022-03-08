Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

