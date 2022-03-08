Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.98. 695,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,580. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.52.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.