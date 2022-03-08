Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.84. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.