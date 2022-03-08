Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.
NYSE:QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.81%.
In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
