Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

