Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.63 Million

Brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce $308.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $299.30 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

