Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verona Pharma.

Several analysts have commented on VRNA shares. boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

