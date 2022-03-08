Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to post sales of $35.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 billion and the highest is $35.13 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $150.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.51 billion to $152.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.54 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.74. 733,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,347,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

