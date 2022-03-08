Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to report sales of $98.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.28 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.59. 580,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.