Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to report sales of $98.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.28 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GNL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.59. 580,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
