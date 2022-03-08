Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 175,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.