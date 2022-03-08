Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $2.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $517.28 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.51 and its 200 day moving average is $602.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

