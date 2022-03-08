Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,859,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 116,859 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

