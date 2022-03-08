Zacks Investment Research Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of INVE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,533.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.