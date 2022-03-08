Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

