Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Sell

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

