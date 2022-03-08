Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 144,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.