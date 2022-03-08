Zai Lab Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.