Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $351,265.53 and approximately $2,028.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.60 or 0.06622132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,151,059,978 coins and its circulating supply is 951,784,417 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

