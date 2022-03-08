Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

