Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.