Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.