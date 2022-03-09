-$0.07 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. Quantum reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Quantum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Quantum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

QMCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,989. The company has a market cap of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.