-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.93 million, a P/E ratio of 385.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

