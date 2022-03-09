-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 341,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,721. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

