$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,773. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $804.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

