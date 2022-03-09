$1.32 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.
A number of analysts recently commented on PAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $120.40 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
