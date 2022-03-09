$1.58 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.78. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.53. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $276.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

