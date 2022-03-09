$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. DaVita posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,335,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

