$1.96 EPS Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to report $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.85. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.48 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

