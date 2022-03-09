103,765 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $11,016,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Centennial Resource Development Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.