103,765 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $11,016,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.
Centennial Resource Development Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.