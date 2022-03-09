$14.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.47 billion and the highest is $14.83 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $9.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.06. 63,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.67 and its 200-day moving average is $351.66. Accenture has a one year low of $251.64 and a one year high of $417.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

