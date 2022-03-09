$15.93 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $65.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

