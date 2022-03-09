$15.93 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $65.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.