1,972 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.72 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

