$2.95 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.38. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.70 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

