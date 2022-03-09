$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $25.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $10.56 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.