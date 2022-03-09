$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $25.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.