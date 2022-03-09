2,100 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 114,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 44,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 68,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.