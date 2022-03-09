2,269 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

