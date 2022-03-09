$23.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to post $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $92.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,689,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.66. The company had a trading volume of 773,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.76 and a 200-day moving average of $424.74. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

