23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 9.9%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 4.15 and last traded at 4.12. Approximately 286,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,945,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.65.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in 23andMe by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

