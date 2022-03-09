2,545 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.03. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

