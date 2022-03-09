$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 2,778,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,037. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.