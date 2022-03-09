$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 2,778,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,037. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Unum Group (Get Rating)
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
