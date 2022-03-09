$3.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $296.52 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

