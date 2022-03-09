$3.38 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 38,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,423 shares of company stock worth $11,317,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

