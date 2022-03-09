$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,849.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,960.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,839.37. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,213.79 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock worth $18,991,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

