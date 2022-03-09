$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.27 million. Evolus posted sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 524,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,806. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $536.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.