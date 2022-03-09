3,048 Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 122.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 67.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLBK. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

