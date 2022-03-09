3,180 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $256.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

