3,489 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

